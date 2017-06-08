No Surprise Here: This Is The Porn Everyone Was Looking For Last Weekend

Wonder Woman has, rightfully, been a massive worldwide success. Not only has the new movie dominated the box office this weekend, it's also taken over porn searches, because of course it would.
New data from RedTube shows that users were looking for Wonder Woman porn all weekend long. Searches began spiking as early as last Tuesday, when the movie was released in a handful of countries. By June 2, the day it was released worldwide, searches went up by 236%, and by Sunday, searches peaked at 316% above normal.
In addition to searching for "wonder woman," other popular terms included searches for actress Gal Gadot, "wonder woman costume," "black wonder woman," and "parody wonder woman."
And who exactly was searching for this porn?
According to RedTube's data, 46% more men searched for Wonder Woman porn, and 45-54 year olds were 22% more likely to search for related terms, followed by 35-44 years olds at an increase of 14%.
And in terms of geographical location, Washington state saw a 421% increase in related search terms, California saw a 416% increase, and Florida had a 413%. In fact, most states saw a huge increase in search, other than Arkansas, New Mexico and North Dakota, where searches related to “Wonder Woman” actually decreased (-58%, -46% and -42%).
Given the movie's huge success, added to the fact that there really is porn for everything (or at least, people will look for porn about everything), these stats aren't all too surprising. And now that the movie is capturing audiences everywhere, and a sequel is in the works, we're sure Wonder Woman porn isn't going anywhere.
