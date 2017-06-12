Khloé's follow-up appointment with Dr. Huang goes well. All is in order downstairs, but he gives her a warning: She's about to ovulate, so if she doesn't want to get pregnant sooner rather than later, she needs to be very careful with her protection. He also wants her to consider staying off of the pill and possibly freezing some of her eggs. Khloé is relieved that she can get pregnant and it gets her thinking about whether she wants to have a baby now and not wait any longer. Kim wants to know what Tristan says about Khloé going off of the pill. "He wants to have kids now," Khloé says. "He wants to have like five or six kids with me, and that's lovely." Kim tells Khloé that having kids is when your life begins. Khloé doesn't disagree, but she's enjoying her life right now with Tristan. She's excited about the future and seeing where it goes.