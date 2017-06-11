Katy Perry Just Forgave Taylor Swift, So This Feud Is Over Right?

No more bad blood? Katy Perry just forgave Taylor Swift. You may need a second to take that sentence in since Perry, after all, has spent most of her interviews promoting her new album, Witness, by talking about Swift. This included her "Carpool Karaoke" appearance on the Late Late Show last month where she said, "Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it." Now it seems Perry is flipping the script and finishing it herself.
When Perry sat down with Arianna Huffington for The Thrive Global podcast, she was asked if she was ready to let the whole Swift thing go. "I am ready to let it go,” Perry said. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her."
In Perry's opinion, "there are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world." Ones that are perhaps bigger than whether Swift pulled the ultimate petty move by releasing her entire discography to streaming the same day Perry dropped her new album.
During the podcast, which aired during Perry's Witness World Wide live stream, she was quick to compliment Swift but didn't shy away from acknowledging their differences. In fact, she wanted to embrace them. "I love her, and I want the best for her," she said. "And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’"
Perry admitted she doesn't "agree with everything [Swift] does and she doesn’t agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion.”
Perry was ready to let it go, quite literally, since she broke into the chorus of the Frozen anthem before offering a final word on the whole thing. "There’s a lot of other things out there in the world that people need to be focused on, and I truly, like, God bless her on her journey," she said. "God bless her. Honestly.”
This peace offering was just one of many revealing moments during Perry's live stream. Before forgiving Swift, she also streamed a very honest therapy session where she admitted to having suicidal thoughts. "I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed," she said. Perry admitted that her new pixie look was also a way to separate her public and private personas: "I didn't want to look like Katy Perry anymore."
