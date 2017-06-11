Twilight is a series that nearly every millennial wishes would come back to the big screen. Though there haven’t been any moves for a future instalment, we’re here to shed light on the next best thing. An IRL mini reunion happened between two of your favuorite co-stars from the beloved movies in Los Angeles this week, at the Moschino Resort ‘18 Collection after party.
Team Jacob, brace yourselves. Entertainment Tonight reports Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner were hanging out at the celebration in honour of the brand’s new collection. As soon as they were spotted together, the flashing lights went off and the duo was flooded with photo opps — which lucky for us gave an inside glimpse of their chill session.
All the smiles and hugs in the pictures prove these two are still the best of friends. It’s heartwarming that after all these years, Stewart and Lautner’s friendship continues. Our only question is, we wonder if the topic of an on-screen Twilight reunion came up? Robert Pattinson said back in April that he would be down to come back to the series in some kind of way. "Anything where there's a mass audience — or seemingly an audience for it — I always like the idea of subverting people's expectations," he told Yahoo. "There could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun.”
Then again, they were probably having way too much fun to talk about work. Also in attendance was Stewart’s model girlfriend Stella Maxwell who walked the Moschino runway show. Stewart was even caught supporting Maxwell from backstage, Vogue reports. Perhaps the only thing missing from the night was a group pic between Stewart, Maxwell, and Lautner.
