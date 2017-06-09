It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are already one big happy family. Just a few days after the two stars got their kids together for a pool date, Rodriguez's 12-year-old daughter Tashi decided to give Lopez a performance that, honestly, rivals the singer's residency in Las Vegas — at least in enthusiasm.
A-Rod captured the adorable moment on his Instagram story when Tashi sang dramatically into her microphone as J.Lo watched from the couch. When she was done, Lopez clapped ecstatically before giving the youngster a high-five. If Tashi is planning on growing up to be a musician, she just got the most amazing endorsement.
"I'm a little jealous of Tashi but Jen' look so happy so I'm happy for my girl," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.
This is officially proof that things are getting serious between the two icons. Back in April, the daughters of the two lovebirds had their own playdate, documented fastidiously on Instagram. Then, just a few days ago, the entire family got together for some Sunday Funday in the pool.
This is miles away from how they first started, when sources were saying it was nothing serious.
"They have been dating for a few weeks,” a source told People toward the beginning of their relationship in March. "She seems excited. He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating."
But when you know, you know, and now it seems like it's full steam ahead for the couple. And now that they're totally on board with documenting everything on Instagram, it's basically like we're along for the ride.
