Is this supposed to be romantic? Cheeky? Consensual? Because the only thing I got from it was slight nausea. I understand that this moment is supposed to set up what comes later, namely Doggett allowing Coates to escape from the prison unharmed, an action for which she is later put "on trial" by her fellow inmates. But since their relationship was already veering into friendly waters, was it really necessary to violate her further? Does this indicate that the two are ready to put the rape behind them, moving instead toward a real relationship? Are we supposed to conveniently forget that as an inmate, Doggett can't legally consent? And if that's the direction the show has chosen to go in, is that really the kind of thing we need in a TV culture already brimming with problematic depictions of sexual violence?