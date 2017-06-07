In the video, Boutella dances around, says "fuck," and talks about her career. And then, at the last minute, a man's voice from off-screen asks her "When was the last time you had sex?" Her face drops and she stares at the camera then down at her feet. Instead of answering the (completely inappropriate) prompt, she asks what time it is, says "that's it," and then walks off. It's weird to watch and even weirder that they included it in the final cut. What would a response to this question have proved? Would it have elevated the conversation? Given us new insight on her as an artist and performer? Nope. All it did was make her, and everyone watching, feel really uncomfortable.