George and Amal Clooney officially welcomed their twins into the world on the morning of June 6.
The news of the of the birth has been confirmed to People by George's rep. "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," the publicist told the magazine. "Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
The couples has been dropping hints that their due date was soon, and it's exciting to hear that we have our first set of Gemini twins born. (Don't forget that Beyoncé's birth could be announced any day now.) There's no doubt that Ella and Alex — can we call him Alex? — have a rich life ahead of them, literally and figuratively, with an Oscar-winning actor as a father and an international human rights lawyer as a mother.
George has made quite the seamless transition from Hollywood bachelor, to doting husband, and to future embarrassing dad. Fatherhood suits him — but the real credit goes to Amal, who just toted around Ella and Alex for nine months. Still, I can't wait to see George dad it up. I'm especially banking on some Uncle Brad Pitt moments, too. In the words of Matt Damon on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: "I think they are having a good time with him."
Advertisement