If you truly believed that Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell were love's young dream, this interview with People is going to be a rough read.
Bushnell has spoken to the magazine about the driving forces behind her recent split with former fiancé Higgins. The couple, who got engaged on the season 20 finale of The Bachelor, announced their breakup in mid-May.
“It was more so the emotional connection that fizzled," she explained in her new interview.
She added that she and Higgins were "of course" still physically compatible, but their busy schedules put a drain on their romance. The reality stars went on to launch their own Freeform show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, in addition to hosting Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings and making a cameo appearance on Bella Thorne's Famous in Love.
“I remember during filming Happily Ever After?, I was so stressed out, we couldn’t even communicate with one another when we were filming Happily Ever After?,” she told People.
“We were just stressed and tired physically,” she continued. "Emotionally, I just felt like it wasn’t there anymore.”
And what does Higgins have to say? According to a new teaser from his Almost Famous podcast, he's having a hard time.
"When you really care about somebody and you really love somebody and that has to end — for whatever reason, even for reasons that either person can't really explain, it's just a feeling and you have to go your separate ways — it hurts," he said in a clip revealed by Us Weekly. "It hurts bad."
How much worse would it be if, say, Bushnell were picked to be the next Bachelorette? Don't tell us it hasn't crossed ABC's mind.
