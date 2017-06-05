Warning: Mild spoilers about the first two episodes of season 7 of Game of Thrones ahead.
In October, The Toronto Sun paid a visit to the HBO set in Belfast where Game of Thrones is filmed. The Sun's Steve Tilley discovered plenty of juicy details about Game of Thrones' next season, which premieres on July 16th. And he finally revealed some of them in an article published Friday.
First of all, it sounds like we'll be seeing a lot of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the season premiere. The Sun witnessed him leading a conversation about how to fight the White Walkers.
"Dragonglass kills White Walkers, and it's now more valuable than gold," Snow explains to a group that includes Sansa (Sophie Turner), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christine), Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), and Lady Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey). Snow suggests that the northerners should create weapons using it.
Tilley also watched the Game of Thrones cast film a scene from the seventh season's second episode. It sounds like Daenarys (Emilia Clarke) makes it to Dragonstone, where she takes part in a "heated discussion" with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Theon (Alfie Allen), Yara (Gemma Whelan), Ellaria (Indira Varma), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Lady Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg). Specifically, the conversation is about "the best way to pry King's Landing from Cersei Lannister's grip," according to the Sun.
In addition to watching the scenes being filmed, Tilley also witnessed the Game of Thrones crew building "a massive dragon skull out of a Mack truck-sized piece of what looked like polystyrene." And apparently, the team was at work creating 40 skulls of different sizes. The Sun didn't reveal what the skulls will be used for — it sounds like Tilley himself didn't find that out on his trip — but it's definitely something to look out for in July. Check out his full behind-the-scenes report over at The Toronto Sun.
