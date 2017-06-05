Rihanna posted an odd meme to her Instagram account on Monday, and fans are speculating as to whether it's a response to the discussion of her weight.
The meme Rihanna shared on Instagram shows two photos of rapper Gucci Mane, along with the text "If you can't handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane / you don't deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane." The caption is a reference to the (almost assuredly fake) Marilyn Monroe quote "If you can't handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don't deserve me at my best."
What's even more puzzling is the emoji Bad Gal Riri chose to caption the meme. She accompanied the photo with the single-tear crying face.
Rihanna's weight has been a popular subject of conversation recently. And while plenty of fans have praise Rihanna for appearing to have gained weight, it's still a dicey topic. As my colleague Sesali Bowen pointed out last week, the comments might not be so positive "if Ri gains what people feel is too much weight, or is no longer proportionate to an hourglass." (There's also the fact that we're still discussing a female celebrity's body instead of just letting her live.)
So while Rihanna hasn't spoken about her weight directly, some people think the meme is her way of telling others to back off.
There's also the screenshot from this tweet, in which an unidentified Instagram user allegedly sent Rihanna a DM about her weight and was met with a sassy response. When asked about her newfound larger breast size, Rihanna allegedly responded, "I don't know how this happened! Got the gut, and the tits were a gift with purchase!" We can't verify if the response is actually from RiRi — but it's a pretty great way to tell people to stop talking about your looks.
