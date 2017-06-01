Here Are The Most Unexpectedly Popular Baby Names By State

Time chalks up the appearance of some of the more common names to the fact that there are over 10,000 baby names to compete with across all 50 states. That means that states with a higher population density probably have more names to choose from, pushing something like Angela to the top of this common uncommon names list. Plus, the Social Security Administration automatically disregards names that have less than five instances in any given year, so truly one-of-a-kind names don't get counted in the most common (or in this case, most uncommon) names review.