Remember when we collectively freaked out about Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli getting married and were so excited about the first photo released of their Palm Springs wedding? The one of them both wearing 100% flawless custom Christian Siriano designs?
To our relief, Martha Stewart Weddings published more exclusive photos of the Orange Is the New Black couple's wedding in its summer issue. And, we're not gonna lie, their March 25 bash looks like a party we'd love to attend. You see, some people are confetti-shy (all that clean-up, all that stuff in your hair), but we're not some people. We relish a good Technicolor-paper shower. Or a glitter shower. Really, anything with a rainbow theme and a fun DJ.
Wiley and Morelli, who met on the set of OITNB (Wiley is an actress, Morelli a writer and producer), invited their 94 guests to Colony 29, a resort in Palm Springs that has hosted other celebrity weddings, like Whitney Port's. With the help of planner Beth Helmstetter, they threw a party with Champagne Jell-O shots, colourful streamers, a confetti cake, and a first dance to Uptown Funk. (We mean...)
Also, when all was said and done, there were 13 pounds of confetti showered upon the guests. "There must be a confetti shortage in the world," Morelli told Martha Stewart Weddings.
In the case of confetti, we don't think there's such a thing as overkill. See all the photos, ahead.