Is It OK To Charge For Booze At Your Wedding?

While weddings are becoming increasingly expensive and often unattainable to young couples, the cost of being a wedding guest has also skyrocketed. Sandra, the designer who’s attended twelve of them, explains: “For most weddings there’s a hen do which is either abroad or in another part of the country, so I pay for travel, accommodation and all the activities which have been chosen. Most weddings aren’t in London either, so you’re looking at train journeys and at least one night in a hotel. Then there’s the taxis to and from the venue, the outfits — you can’t really wear the same dress more than once, at least not within the same friendship group — and of course a wedding gift and drinks on the day.” Sandra said being a bridesmaid, which she has been twice, can increase the cost even further, and estimates she’s spent at least £5,000 on attending all these weddings, which — ironically — is money she could have put towards a free bar at her own wedding, which she’s currently planning. But she thinks paying for drinks is a perfectly reasonable way for her to contribute to the cost of the weddings she attends, regardless of how extravagant they are.