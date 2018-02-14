The Best Book Series To Get Lost In

Last summer, I finally got around to reading Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Novels. A few pages into Ferrante's sprawling story of a decades-long friendship, and I was hooked. While my family swam and tanned during a lazy beach week in Massachusetts, I jumped from book to book with fury. Sand is still in between the pages of each one.
While I adore Ferrante's literary, intelligent series, there are so many more collections of novels where that came from. Book series aren’t limited to Harry Potter or fantasy and science-fiction genres. In fact, there’s a series for every taste, from literary and witty, to warm and indulgent.
Memorial Day Weekend is approaching, and with that, the unofficial start of the summer season. With any luck, many sunny Saturday mornings on chaise lounges await you. What better way to whittle away the summer than by embarking on a reading project? Here are the best book series for adults.
