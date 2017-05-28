Typically, women with children make significantly less than their childless female co-workers. In the video above, we try to untangle this bizarre (and ingrained) prejudice against working moms. Our take? Moms with just one kid tend to fair better, though first-time parents can feel pressured to give their eldest child a sibling (sometimes even while they're still in hospital after having given birth). Most importantly, we can fight the motherhood penalty by supporting laws that set the foundation for universal paid family leave and that extend affordable childcare to all.