Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj proudly posted a list of sites that had named her best dressed at Monday’s Met Gala. The list was essentially fake news , populated by one of her more overzealous fan accounts. It was up for several hours before it was deleted. In the meantime, Rihanna posted a collage of screenshots that acted as a list of her very real Met Gala accolades. Fans immediately pitted the women against one another as if Rihanna were shading Nicki. And that may have been her intention, the world will never know. However, it doesn’t matter if RiRi’s post was directed at Nicki or not. What matters is that Rihanna’s method of flexing for the ‘gram was better.