Brad Pitt Running In Gym Shorts Is A Gift From The Movie Gods

Brad Pitt has had an active past few months, and I mean that literally and figuratively. The 53-year-old actor has been sculpting, doing yoga-inspired moves, rolling in the sand, and now running, all in the name of art and recovery (from both his marriage to Angelina Jolie, as well as from his previous vices of smoking and drinking, as he told GQ Style earlier this year). But the best part of all this newfound activity for Pitt is his unique style of running, which you really have to witness to fully understand.
Last Friday, Pitt’s latest movie, War Machine, a satirical war drama inspired by true events, came out on Netflix (another first for the actor). In it, Pitt plays General Glen McMahon, an old school military guy who runs seven miles a day to keep in shape and because he is a man of routine and regimen. (A fact that is true both in this fictionalised movie and in real life, as his character is inspired by a real General Stanley McChrystal, who is an avid runner, according to this YouTube video.) Pitt as Gen. McMahon is headed to Afghanistan to clean up the mess that is the military in Afghanistan. But what is really important here is the way in which he runs — literally his gait and facial expressions while embarking on his daily extensive runs are being hailed as the best part of the black comedy.
His character's running style is totally hilarious and fascinating. People on Twitter on comparing it to Forrest Gump, and calling it the best part of the movie which… yes. “Can someone make a montage of all the scenes in war machine where brad Pitt is running? Just cut everything else out,” begged one satisfied viewer. Another Twitter user shared the same sentiment, writing “My #Warmachine @netflix review: Brad Pitt's running deserves an Oscar nomination." A third agreed wholeheartedly, even expanding the list of awards that Pitt should win: “Brad Pitt's running gait in War Machine is worthy of an Oscar. Or an MTV Movie Award. Or a Razzie. I don't know, something. Anything.”
As an awkward runner myself, I totally feel for Pitt’s unique running face. It’s just fascinating to witness. It isn’t everyday that you get to see a movie star like Pitt really get into jogging mode. He’s gone and run his way right into our hearts — and is making a case for pale thighs this summer season. Or, as one last Twitter user aptly commented: “@bradpitt running in War Machine is stupidly hilarious.”
Catch a glimpse of it in the trailer itself, and then cue up War Machine on Netflix for your full viewing pleasure.
Here's a quick look to get you ready.
When ur underwear chafing your inner booty but u still gotta run pic.twitter.com/Ah3htcvyYk— Rebecca Farley (@RebeccaaFarley) May 30, 2017
