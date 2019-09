Brad Pitt Running In Gym Shorts Is A Gift From The Movie Gods

Last Friday, Pitt’s latest movie, War Machine, a satirical war drama inspired by true events, came out on Netflix (another first for the actor). In it, Pitt plays General Glen McMahon, an old school military guy who runs seven miles a day to keep in shape and because he is a man of routine and regimen. (A fact that is true both in this fictionalised movie and in real life, as his character is inspired by a real General Stanley McChrystal, who is an avid runner, according to this YouTube video .) Pitt as Gen. McMahon is headed to Afghanistan to clean up the mess that is the military in Afghanistan. But what is really important here is the way in which he runs — literally his gait and facial expressions while embarking on his daily extensive runs are being hailed as the best part of the black comedy.