Does This Instagram Mean Bella Thorne Is Not Over Gregg Sulkin?

Last August, Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin announced that they'd mutually decided to call it quits. But if the photo Thorne posted to Instagram for Sulkin's birthday is any indication, they're still at least very good friends. In the picture, they're both laying face-down on a pool float, with her on top of him. "Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you," she wrote. "Always been such a wonderful person:) Glad we are here through thick and thin. Let's party you old man!!"
According to People, Thorne's wearing the same outfit she wore in a snap earlier on Sunday, so it seems like the photo is new. She also shared a snap of "Happy Birthday G-Eazy" written in balloons, which suggests she was with him throughout his special day.
After her breakup with Sulkin, Thorne dated Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey and then was rumoured to be dating Charlie Puth. And last week at the Cannes, she was photographed sitting on Scott Disick's lap by the pool. But on Friday, after Disick was spotted with his ex Chloe Bartoli, Thorne tweeted, "Hahahah I'm not talking to Scott or anyone else.
#dontfuckwithit."
Which brings us to Sunday, when she was cuddling with Sulkin. While some have been skeptical of Thorne's tendency to bounce between love interests, there's nothing abnormal about a 19-year-old dating multiple people consecutively, or even at the same time.
And, of course, it's possible they really are just good friends. After all, they said when they broke up that they'd "always love each other and have a deep respect for one another." Based on her Instagram and Snapchat, it looks like they've lived up to that promise. To still be celebrating each other's birthdays nearly a year after a breakup is really the best that any exes can hope for.
