After a two-year engagement, Emmy Rossum, 30, and Sam Esmail, 39, have tied the knot.
According to People, the couple wed in an intimate ceremony at Central Synagogue in New York City on Sunday surrounded by a loved ones and a few celebrity friends. Robert Downey Jr., William H. Macy, Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and Hilary Swank were also in attendance.
The couple first met in 2014 after meeting one another on the set of Comet, an independent romantic comedy directed by Esmail. The two announced their engagement in August of 2015.
As for the dress, Rossum wore an off the shoulder beaded white gown designed by Carolina Herrera. The actress mentioned Herrera was her designer of choice back in February. “We haven’t done any [fittings],” Rossum told E! at the Carolina Herrera show during NYFW. “We don’t even know yet. We’re nowhere.”
Advertisement
Rossum is often seen in the designer’s gowns on the red carpet, so it’s no surprise that the Shameless star was pretty chill about her dress. “She’s got it,” Rossum said to E! “There’s no rush. She can turn it around in a day. I’m not concerned.” That's the opposite of a bridezilla.
While details about Rossum and Esmail’s special day remain scant, it seems the bride’s relaxed attitude about the dress reflected the occasion as a whole. “I don’t really care what the dress looks like,” she explained to People. “I don’t really care what the plates look like. I don’t really care what the invitation looks like. The only thing that’s really important to me is that we get married and there’s some kind of party.”
Considering Rossum’s high-profile lifestyle, where every public appearance feels like a full-scale production, it’s understandable why she’d feel this way.
“Weirdly, I feel like so many times in my life are about dressing up for a film premiere or a fashion show so this is the one time in my life where I’m actually not that focused on details,” she said to People.
Check out People for images of the bride and groom. Here’s hoping party photos surface of Robert Downey Jr and William H. Macy getting down on the dance floor soon.
Advertisement