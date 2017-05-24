It seems at this year's Cannes Film Festival, drama isn't just relegated to the big screen. No, Scott Disick is busy stirring up some drama of his own. E! reported that Disick flew to Cannes with rumoured new girlfriend Bella Thorne, which just so happens to be where his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian is currently hanging out. Coincidence? We think not.
After Disick and Thorne were spotted together last week in West Hollywood, the two are taking their new romance global. This definitely puts a bit of a kibosh on the reports that Disick and Thorne, who is friends with Kylie Jenner, are just friends. But leads to so many more questions, like why would you bring your new love to the same place where your ex love is hanging out?
That in itself is the reason why it's really hard not to look at Disick's impromptu trip to France as a passive aggressive move to let Kardashian know he's moving on. Heck, we've probably all done things to make our ex jealous that we're not proud of. Though, flying across the ocean with a person you just started dating is pretty elaborate. Especially, since Disick and Kardashian have reportedly been officially "off" since 2015.
Right now, Disick's presence at Cannes doesn't seem to be bothering Kardashian, who is in town with little sis Kendall Jenner, who is making her own stylish impression on the film festival, one bit. In fact, Kardashian's been spotted hanging around the French Riviera with her rumoured beau Younes Bendjima. According to Entertainment Tonight, a very smiley Kardashian was spotted leaving a nightclub with Bendjima, hours after Disick landed in the city.
She's been having a bit of fun sun bathing and pun-making on yachts, as her Instagram showed us. "Cannes you feel it," Kardashian captioned a shot of her taking in the rays. Let's be honest, though, if Kardashian did want to send Disick a message that she's fine without him, this photo certainly does the trick.
