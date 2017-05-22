Serena Williams' Stylist Dishes On Her Maternity Style

How is your job different — or more challenging — when you’re working with a pregnant client?

“I don’t have kids myself, but from being around and working with pregnant women, I know that sometimes they get so tired and have low energy levels, so they don’t want to try anything on. That’s when I have to get creative. Maybe that involves a cape over a sundress, or a sleeveless jacket. High-waist pencil skirts are really good, too. A lot of pregnant women don’t want to wear pants, and they often don’t want to wear maternity. That’s what I’ve learned — they still want to wear regular clothes. So tailoring needs to happen. You have to still create looks that make them feel like themselves. Around four to five months in, the baby drops and you start to show; that’s where Serena is right now. Right now, I’m not putting Serena in maternity clothes, but give it some time — by the seven- or eight-month-mark, everyone is like ‘Give me a maternity dress’!"