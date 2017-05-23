Katy Perry Is Finally Telling All About Her Taylor Swift Feud

No more beating around the bush or playing coy. Katy Perry is ready to talk about that Taylor Swift feud.
The pop star opened up about the former friends' famous falling-out during her appearance on the Carpool Karaoke primetime special last night, Time reports. Though Perry has previously refused to confirm or deny if "Swish Swish" was about Swift — and, as recently as yesterday, people were speculating that it all might be fake — she didn't mince her words when speaking to host James Corden.
Perry confirmed that reports of a "beef" were true, and that Swift was to blame.
Katy Perry FINALLY opens up about her one-sided beef with Taylor Swift. ?? pic.twitter.com/paWrRTZTMJ— Katy Perry Facts (@ShadyKatyFacts) May 23, 2017
"There's a situation," the newly minted American Idol judge said. "Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it. I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me.
"I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble," she added. "It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song ["Bad Blood"] about me, and I'm like, OK, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it? Karma!"
So... we're taking that to mean that "Swish Swish" is about Swift? (Side note: We can't believe it's taken us this long to notice that "swish" and "swift" are almost the same word. Total feud speculation fail.)
"But what I want to say is that I'm ready for that BS to be done," a visibly annoyed Perry continued. "Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there's going to be a reaction, and trust me daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma, right? I think personally that women together, not divided, and none of this petty bullshit, women together will heal the world."
When Corden, who has basically become the Andy Cohen of this Real Pop Stars mess, asked if Perry would be open to a reconciliation, she agreed "100%." So there's some hope. Too soon to arrange a we're-best-buds-now duet?
Twitter, of course, is having a field day. Please enjoy these GIFs.
@katyperry this is all i have to say about carpool karaoke pic.twitter.com/Ogf5Mgg22h— helen. (@katys_balloons) May 23, 2017
Watching @katyperry spill all that scalding hot tea on carpool karaoke pic.twitter.com/p91FSlnTXJ— kay (@kayleighcat) May 23, 2017
