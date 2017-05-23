Sometimes it seems like there's nothing that internet trolls love more than shaming women's bodies on Instagram — and, sadly, Modern Family star Ariel Winter is forced to deal with it entirely too much.
The actress, who has been outspoken about body positivity as well as her own personal decision to have breast reduction surgery, just clapped back at a hater who accused her of Photoshopping her famous Insta pics. Fortunately, Winter is smart, quick, and not here for any body-dissing bullshit.
The commenter in question definitely gave Winter a backhanded compliment when he suggested that she did some editing on the photos she posts on her page. He wrote: "But don't remember you being so skinny, was this photo shopped? either way, the real you is what I find amazingly pretty."
There's nothing inherently wrong with Photoshopping one's pictures — I've always been of the mind that it's perfectly acceptable to do whatever makes you feel good. However, it's a whole other thing to accuse someone of looking "so skinny" that they must have edited their photos. That's body-shaming on a few levels, and not the kindest thing to share — especially when it's meant to come off complimentary. Fortunately, Winter responded in a smart way:
"This is the real me," she wrote in response. "I don’t Photoshop my photos. People look different at different angles."
Winter makes a really great point here: People's bodies do look different depending on a number of factors, which is part of the reason that idolising what one sees on social media can be so problematic. Lots of factors can make someone look smaller or larger, from lighting to clothing to, yes, the angle of one's body. (Kylie Jenner has long professed the art of knowing your best angle.)
The truth is, though, that even if Winter did Photoshop her pics, well, that would be her business and hers alone. Now, seriously: Can this girl please live?
