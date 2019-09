Kate Middleton Is One Angry Mum In This Viral Snapshot From Pippa’s Wedding

Most of us would want to rip our hair out if tasked with what essentially amounts to herding cats. But that's because we are not Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. Kate was not part of the bridal party at her sister, Pippa Middleton's, wedding to James Matthews , due to a tangled web of wedding etiquette when royals are involved, but she did have the very important role of being the official mum for all the children in the party. She handled the whole thing with grace and aplomb because she is a duchess, after all. She looked radiant in her pink Alexander McQueen dress and used her grade 'A' mum skills — the ones she acquired through years of escorting small humans to fancy, high-profile events — to ensure that the gaggle of children behaved themselves, including her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.