Meanwhile in the parking lot, Kepner is is coordinating a ton of patients out in the parking lot. And Grey enlists Alex Kerev to help him look. Jackson Avery is still galavanting around the hospital trying to be a hero. “Typical,” Kepner says. “He’s the kind of guy who runs into a fire apparently.” Riggs is still in surgery when Meredith finds them in an operating room. The firefighter gives them 15 minutes to finish the operation, and then they go out to the parking lot with everyone else. Avery, while looking for them, comes into contact with a woman in labor and stops looking for Stephanie to carry them out. When he gets out, Maggie and Kepner scream at him. “You are a surgeon not a firefighter,” Kepner says. But in the conversation it’s obvious that there’s something between Maggie and Jackson, and Kepner realizes it.