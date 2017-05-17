If it wasn’t already clear that their hearts aren’t in this anymore, Henry comes home from touring the FBI with Stan. He’s bubbling over with intel about the mail robot and the vault, and all Elizabeth asks is, “You hungry?” Their casual reaction doesn’t seem calculated either. Later, in the laundry room, Elizabeth and Philip don’t conspire over how to get more details from Henry’s visit. They’re just hoping he doesn’t become an FBI agent. If anyone gets out of this unscathed it’ll be Henry. Early on in the episode, Philip gives permission for him to go to boarding school, then heads over to watch TV with Tuan. We see another flashback of Philip and his father, but a happy one this time. This time, Philip seems less haunted by his past, and simply mournful over the mess he’s made with is own children. Already he is an absentee dad, eating McDonald’s with his fake son while his real son is touring the FBI and eating KFC with the guy next door. In letting Henry go to boarding school, is giving up entirely?