Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman's proposal story couldn't be any more perfect. VanCamp opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the details of the proposal, and what's next for the couple in terms of the wedding and beyond.
The couple started dating in 2012 after working as costars on the show Revenge, and VanCamp revealed their engagement on Instagram just last week. VanCamp, whose new medical drama The Resident was just picked up as a pilot, spoke during the Fox Upfronts about what really went down during the special moment.
"He did good," the 30-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. "It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful."
Advertisement
We could tell just from the picture, which VanCamp posted from the forest along with a simple heart caption.
The diamond engagement ring is front and center in the snap, but somehow manages to work perfectly with VanCamp's hiking gear and floppy hat. No grand gestures or fancy charades here — and that was the point. The proposal was clearly very personal, perfectly representing who they are as a couple.
"It's been a crazy week," she continued, referring to both the engagement and the news of the pilot. "I don’t think I slept for three nights. It’s been good, it’s been really positive."
For now, the actress is happy just to bask in the wonderful news. There's no rush on her end to plan the wedding or take any next steps.
"I never was the girl who knew what she wanted to do for a wedding, but just enjoying this moment," she revealed. "It’s sort of — it’s really nice, you know?"
We'll, of course, be following as closely as we can as their engagement progresses, but know that it's an extremely personal process. No doubt the wedding, whenever it happens, will be just as tasteful and adorable as they are.
Advertisement