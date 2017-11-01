With cheap-as-chips homeware available all over the internet, following interiors trends isn't just something that rich people can do anymore. Nope, you too, with your teeny tiny flat and extortionate rent, are now just as welcome as anyone else to make your home look Pinterest-worthy.
But which interiors trends are getting everyone excited at the moment? Well, the interiors gurus at Pinterest have done some research and had a little look at what people are searching for more and more on their site in accordance with the first Best of Pinterest Interior Awards.
Read on to find out what's replaced millennial pink and to see whether the greenery trend will ever, ever give it up...