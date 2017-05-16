Jim Parsons' Wedding Photos Are Flawless

The Emmy-winning actor wed longtime love Todd Spiewak at the Rainbow Room in New York City last Saturday, and now we have photographic evidence. Both Parsons, who plays Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory, and wedding guest/costar Mayim Bialik have posted photos of the special day on social media, and, boy, are they are DREAMY.
Elegance was clearly the theme. It all started with the grooms rocking matching classic black tuxes with millennial pink boutonnières for their vows, which were officiated by wedding planner and good friend Melissa McNeeley. The couple of 14 years also clearly spent a big chunk of that CBS money on flowers. That chuppah! That aisle!
As you can see from the images after the jump, Parsons and Spiewak also worked in a wardrobe change ahead of their wedding reception. Parsons opted for a Tom Ford tux with a burgundy velvet jacket, while his new husband oozed Old Hollywood glamour in a white number from the same designer.
It was all very dapper and divine. Consider our Pinterest mood boards updated.