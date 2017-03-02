We finally know who will be taking over the role of Sheldon Cooper.
For 10 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, we've seen Jim Parsons portray the lovable physicist. But in the show's forthcoming spinoff, we'll get to know a much younger version of Sheldon, long before he's a scientist at Caltech.
The new show will be a prequel, aptly titled Sheldon. Variety reports that Iain Armitage, who you may recognize as Ziggy Chapman from Big Little Lies, will play the titular role. Armitage previously rose to fame when he created a YouTube channel reviewing Broadway shows. He even appeared on Steve Harvey's Little Big Shots to discuss his role as a critic.
Advertisement
Clearly, Armitage has an eye for the finer things in life, which makes him a perfect Sheldon candidate. Hopefully, his "bazinga" is on point.
Meanwhile, Zoe Perry is reportedly being considered to play the role of Mary Cooper, Sheldon's mom, in the show. If confirmed, it's a clever casting choice. In the original Big Bang Theory, Sheldon's mother is played by Laurie Metcalf — who just happens to be Perry's real-life mom. It's not yet clear who will play Sheldon's dad in the prequel.
Don't get too excited yet, though — Variety points out that Sheldon "doesn't official[ly] have a formal pilot order yet." Still, the spinoff is expected to have 13 episodes in its first season.
As Variety notes, The Big Bang Theory often makes references to Sheldon's childhood in Texas. It will definitely be interesting to see that backstory played out on the small screen — we're definitely interested in knowing what made Sheldon the way he is. And if you're worried about the spinoff not staying faithful to the original CBS series, don't worry: O.G. Sheldon Jim Parsons will serve as an executive producer on the show.
Advertisement