With just about every young girl in the country devouring Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale at school, it's no wonder that a much-hyped television adaptation is getting a lot of traction. Critics have been fawning over the Hulu adaptation starring Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel ever since it started to air in the US last month, pointing out how timely the story was when women's rights are being stripped away in Trump's America.
The problem for us British Atwood lovers? The only way you could watch the TV show over here was by illegally downloading it. But now, Channel 4 is here to save the day, as it has just been announced that it will begin airing the ten-part series later this month.
Jay Hunt, Channel 4’s Chief Creative Officer said: “The Handmaid’s Tale is a chilling and frighteningly topical exploration of a world where women are subjugated. I'm delighted that Channel 4 viewers will get to see this critically-acclaimed take on a classic novel.”
They have yet to confirm exact details of the launch date and time but, rest assured, it is coming.
