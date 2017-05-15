Jenna Dewan Tatum Came Clean About Dating Justin Timberlake

No need to Plead the Fifth: Jenna Dewan Tatum has confirmed that, yes, she did once date Justin Timberlake.
Last night's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen saw Channing Tatum's actress wife being quizzed about her relationship with the singer. The World of Dance host used to be a backup dancer for Timberlake, and their friendship eventually turned romantic.
"We were, like, friends that then dated and we're just really good friends now," Dewan Tatum admitted when pressed for details by Cohen and fellow guest Titus Burgess. She added that the romance was "not that long."
The coupling came on the heels of Timberlake's hugely public breakup with Britney Spears, but don't call Dewan Tatum a "rebound chick."
"No, I was not the rebound!" the Step Up star insisted. "I was very clear not to be [a rebound]."
When Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Burgess made a quip about Timberlake "bringing the sexy back," Dewan Tatum agreed that her ex was, shocker, hot.
"Of course he's sexy," she responded. "But no, no I was not a rebound. We're still good friends. It's not as salacious as everyone thinks."
Also not as salacious as everyone thinks: The rumour that Timberlake and Spears had a post-breakup dance-off in a nightclub, as documented in the Britney Ever After Lifetime movie. According to Dewan Tatum, it really is too good to be true.
"Okay, so this dance-off situation is... it never happened, people!" the actress told a caller curious about the pop culture legend. "It was in tabloids and everyone thought that this happened. And I really wish I could say that that happened because that would be the coolest story in the world. It would be so awesome. I wish I could say that but no, it never happened."
No! Can't we just pretend it did, and that Dewan Tatum just missed it because she was in the ladies' room?
