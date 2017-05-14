Harry Styles Just Shared His Views On Brexit & The General Election

Harry Styles hasn't exactly been slacking as his debut solo album drops. In fact, he's even agreed to perform on James Corden's U.S. chat show for an entire week.
The One Direction singer also been giving in-depth press interviews to promote the album, so it was only a matter of time before someone brought up the big stuff... politics. There's a general election coming up, and we live in politically-charged times anyway, so people are naturally interested in what someone like Styles - who has 30 million Instagram followers, and a famously loyal fan base - has to say.
To his credit, Styles didn't try to dodge the question when The Sunday Times' Krissi Murrison asked how he intends to vote on the 8th of June. "Honestly, I’m probably going to vote for whoever is against Brexit," he replied, showing more candour than many pop stars would have mustered.
The Sunday Times' interviewer then asked why Styles is so anti-Brexit, to which he replied: "I’m not educated enough on the subject to really go toe-to-toe with someone about it, but disregarding the economic stuff and all of that, I think what it symbolises is the opposite of the world I would like to be in. I think the world should be more about being together and being better together and joining together, and I think it’s the opposite of that."
All in all, it's definitely an admirable response: Styles acknowledges he's no Brexit expert, but fundamentally he says he's in favour of unity and harnessing our shared potential. In 2017, that sounds like a pretty decent position to hold. And now we know where he lies politically, we can happily return to analysing who he's singing about on his album.
