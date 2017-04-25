Some singers have residencies in Las Vegas. But Harry Styles will soon have one on The Late Late Show.
Host James Corden announced the news with a video on Tuesday. Apparently, Styles will play one new song on each episode of the CBS late-night show for a week next month. So from May 15 to May 18, it will be more like The Late Late Show with Harry Styles. The timing isn't coincidental; Styles' first solo album since One Direction's split will be released on May 12.
And if the performances aren't enough, Entertainment Weekly reports that Styles will appear in some of the show's segments that week, too.
Check out the video in which Corden makes the Late Late Show announcement below. It's a silly gag about Styles wanting to crash on the Late Late Show studio couch, but it works. And if you doubted the Brits' bromance was real, pay attention to their "no, you hang up first" argument on Facetime. You just can't fake that connection. (I mean, "Put down the phone, you silly sausage?" That's true friendship.)
The appearance may be a publicity stunt for Styles' album, but the press about his solo career is already off to a good start. Fans praised Styles for defending young girls' musical tastes in a recent Rolling Stone interview. And there's been a ton of buzz about whether the track "Ever Since New York" is about Styles' past relationship with Taylor Swift. Plus, Styles was incredibly likable during his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.
The singer is reclaiming the conversation around his music and moving on from One Direction without being negative about his experience in the group. If a Late Late Show residency will help Styles' solo career, I'm all for it.
