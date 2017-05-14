Watching North West Yelling At Paparazzi To Stop Taking Her Picture Is Infuriating

Many people shift the blame onto her parents, specifically her mother Kim Kardashian West, but to do so absolves the paparazzi — and indeed, ourselves, as the consumers of these images — of culpability. Kim may enjoy having her photo taken, but North clearly does not. Kim is also an adult and can consent to pictures, while North cannot. At her age, she may not even understand why the cameras are following her around in the first place. North’s bodily autonomy deserves to be respected. In a world where femme-identifying bodies are already seen as entitled public property, North should be allowed to grow up free to define her autonomy as she sees fit. Chalking this up to a “Kanye moment” further takes away her agency. Given that she’s repeatedly voiced displeasure at having her photo taken, we’d like to see the paparazzi respect her wishes.