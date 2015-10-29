North West Has Choice Words For The Paparazzi

North West can’t help that she’s the progeny of two of our best-known living humans. Today, Caitlyn Jenner’s step-granddaughter elicited awwws from the unlikeliest of sources — paparazzi — after she scolded the paps for snapping her photo while she toddled across a Los Angeles parking lot.



At just two years old, North is already killing it in her eggshell tutu, custom Balmain jacket, ballet flats, and top bun. Not many toddlers would have the presence of mind to put together an ensemble like that. She’s also already media-savvy enough to demand that the paps not take her picture.



But really that’s just a performance. She knows she’s killing it. Her denial of photographs is a first level celeb move. At her second level, she’ll get her handler to drape the Balmain over her head so the paps capture the intricate bespoke stitching. Then she’ll knock 'em dead with a killer smile as she hops in her unreleased-to-the-public Tesla-branded Big Wheels and dips out to an important playdate with Blue Ivy, Suri Cruise, and the secret Olsen sister only celebrities know about.



Just watch. You'll see.



