The worst of their misery is poor Pasha, who is being absolutely tortured off screen. (I’m so glad we didn’t have to watch him find his locker full of dog shit. I only just finished 13 Reasons Why and don’t think I can handle another bullied, isolated teenager for 4-6 months, minimum.) All this, of course, is thanks to Tuan — who doesn’t exactly have the greatest homelife either. In fact, of all the unhappy people in these various households, Tuan’s past may be the most immediately traumatic. He seems cut from the same cloth as Elizabeth in many ways: He is a brutally committed and gifted spy, and his allegiance is almost certainly borne of the horrors he suffered in his home country. And when he slumps in the front door of his “home” to find Elizabeth, washing dishes in that quiet-angry-mom way, he looks about ready to burst into tears at letting her and his people down (by making secret phone calls to his cancer-stricken brother). And she knows it. “Everything you’ve been through...you’re special, Tuan.” The soft-spoken guilt trip she lays on him is worse than any punishment. She knows that too. She’s a mom.