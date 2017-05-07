Breakups are hard enough as it is. While most of us have the privilege crying and of binge watching Netflix in the privacy of our home, celebrities often have to experience all the same emotions with everyone watching and speculating. Did they wear that particular outfit to that event because they knew they’d be seeing their ex? Are they still following each other on Instagram? The internet sure does love to attribute feelings to celebrities and make speculative connections without actuallyknowing them. This was the case for Bella Hadid after her breakup with The Weeknd.
The pair broke up last fall after being together for a year and a half, and because of their status as one of the most talked about couples of 2016, every move post-breakup was under immense scrutiny. Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, has since started dating Selena Gomez. Bella Hadid has chosen to focus on her career and spending quality time with her family, but because as a culture we are all obsessed with “who moves on first” and the idea of needing to be in a relationship, the media continued to interpret many of her actions through the lens of her breakup.
Well, Bella Hadid is here to set the record straight. In an interview with Grazia magazine, the 20-year-old model explained that she is fine being single. "It's like I'm finally getting to the point where I can just think about what I want to do and the places I want to go," she said. "I want to be as independent as possible and worry about myself rather than anyone else."
Hadid has been pretty candid about her breakup from the start. Honestly, she handled it like a pro. She exemplifies a level of maturity that most people her age don’t have when it comes to breaking up. "As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily," the model shared in an interview with Teen Vogue.
Like the many who have gone through breakups before and the assuredly many who will after, it seems like Bella Hadid has reached the stage where she is in a really good place. So rather than trying to be super sleuths and find the hidden meaning behind hairstyles, maybe the internet should just take her word for it.
