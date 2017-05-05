Later, Cheryl gets a call from Betty after everyone watches the video. “You have to get out of that house,” Betty warns. But Cheryl is never one to be told what to do. She walks through Thornhill until she finds her parents at the dinner table. “You did a bad thing daddy and now everyone knows,” Cheryl says pointedly. I found myself playing this scene on a loop. It’s remarkably tense to watch Cheryl walk through her home with the knowledge of what her father has done. I half-expected her to get killed by her parents. The way she says “daddy” is so mannered it almost comes across as a parody of what the Blossoms represent. Things devolve from there. With his guilt proven by the security footage Cliff decides to kill himself. Sheriff Keller finds him hanged in the barn. The barrels of maple syrup and the drugs hidden within them strewn across the floor under Cliff’s dead body. There are still so many questions left unanswered setting the stage for what will be an explosive finale. Why did Cliff kill Jason? How long will FP be in jail for the other crimes he committed? Will Betty and Jughead remain together? Riverdale has reaffirmed it’s the show to watch this year with “Anatomy of a Murder.” Yet even with the murder solved there is still so much else left to uncover. As Jughead says, the nightmare is far from over.