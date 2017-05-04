We all know Game of Thrones will have to end eventually — but it looks like we might not have to say goodbye to Westeros anytime soon.
HBO is apparently developing four Game of Thrones spinoffs, according to Entertainment Weekly. That doesn't mean there will be four spinoffs on air, since none of them are greenlit yet, but it leaves the possibility open.
If even one of the series ends up being produced, it would make history for the network, EW notes. HBO has never produced a spinoff show for any of its original series.
The four new projects are being written by different writers, the majority of whom have written "major theatrical films" in the past, according to EW. The potential new shows would expand on the world George R.R. Martin created in the Game of Thrones series. Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland, and Carly Wray are behind the spinoff ideas.
And lest you think the new ideas are bastardising Martin's work, fear not. The legendary author is involved with two of the projects, lending a hand to Goldman and Wray's work. No work yet on whether or not this all involves Jon Snow, and or dragons.
For its part, Game of Thrones will end with its eighth season, according to a statement from HBO. EW notes that its showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, will be executive producers on whichever spinoffs come to fruition.
"We have kept them up to date on our plans and they will be attached, along with George R. R. Martin, as executive producers on all projects," HBO said of the showrunners in a statement provided to multiple outlets.
"There is no set timetable for these projects," HBO told EW of the spinoffs in a statement. "We'll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in."
At least we have a timetable for the show's seventh season: It will premiere on July 16.
