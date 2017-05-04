Today in mash-ups you never thought you'd see happen, Beyoncé shared a Instagram video collage set to the song "Brick House." You know the one — repetitive wedding anthem by The Commodores, easy to memorise, hard to forget? It's also the song that equates a woman with a brick house, a metaphor that emerged from the phrase "built like a brick shithouse," used to describe someone who is "sturdy."
Bey, as you may have heard, is currently carrying a couple of kids in her belly. She announced in February that she's pregnant with twins. The twosome are due sometime in the fall. Since she announced the impending toddlers, Beyoncé has been the queen of awe-inducing maternity style. (This is twofold awe-induction. There's "awwww!" and then there's genuine awe and reverie. Beyoncé inspires both.) This most recent post is a series of photos of Bey strutting, posing, and whipping her hair back and forth. At one point, Beyoncé gives a sultry look to the camera while she fixes her hair.
Based on our keen observations — and evidence given in the actual video — these photos were taken the same day the icon attended a Clippers game in Los Angeles with her husband. At the game, Jay Z gave Beyoncé's belly an affectionate rub. (Cue the first type of awe-induction.) Perhaps he also whispered, "This lady's stacked and that's a fact."
Bey's video comes on the heels of news that the mother of one will sell a £240 Lemonade box set including a 600-page coffee table book. The book itself will include poetry from Warsan Shire and a foreword by Dr. Eric Michael Dyson, a sociology professor at Georgetown University.
Now, if only we could get a coffee table book filled with fabulous maternity pics of Queen Bey — titled "Brick BeyHouse," of course. See the full video, below.
