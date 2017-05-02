Adele's 25 may have earned Album of the Year at the Grammys, but Beyoncé's Lemonade has legions of devoted fans (including Adele). And for true Beyhive members, $300 might a small price for a Lemonade box set.
As Pitchfork reports, the hefty price tag will get you more than just the 600-page Lemonade coffee table book, although it's probably the set's biggest draw. The How To Make Lemonade box set also includes a vinyl edition of the album — naturally, the vinyl is a lemon-yellow hue. (If you're not ready to spend $300 just yet, you can also buy the vinyl separately from the book for the much more reasonable $29.98.)
If $300 seems a bit steep, consider the fact that most of your coffee table books are nowhere near 600 pages long. The book promises "hundreds of never-before-seen photos from the making of Lemonade," according to Beyoncé's website. The site also calls the book "a momentous tome and comprehensive look at Beyoncé's Lemonade journey."
The book isn't just photos, either — it will feature poems by Warsan Shire, along with a foreword from Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, a sociology professor at Georgetown University. In an Instagram post, Dyson wrote that penning the book's foreword was "one of the greatest honors of my life."
"It is one of the greatest honors of my life to be asked by @beyonce to write the foreword to the stellar reissue -- and first vinyl printing -- of her monumental album Lemonade. Beyonce's stunning achievement in this magnificent musical effort marks her full emergence as the greatest entertainer of all time, and I'm deeply gratified to interpret her genius on this album. Long live Queen Bey, and long live her legendary legacy!" Dyson wrote on Instagram.
