It is one of the greatest honors of my life to be asked by @beyonce to write the foreword to the stellar reissue -- and first vinyl printing -- of her monumental album Lemonade. Beyonce's stunning achievement in this magnificent musical effort marks her full emergence as the greatest entertainer of all time, and I'm deeply gratified to interpret her genius on this album. Long live Queen Bey, and long live her legendary legacy!

A post shared by Michael Eric Dyson (@michaelericdyson) on May 2, 2017 at 10:10am PDT