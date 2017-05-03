uThis year's Met Gala came with an extra surprise: Humans Of New York. The Instagram account has gained fame for its honest portrayal of everyday people, and on Monday night, celebs got the chance to have their own short but eye-opening profiles. Selena Gomez's HONY post was particularly refreshing, since she revealed something you might not expect about how she approaches being famous — meaning, she doesn't really approach it at all.
"I feel like I’m just starting, but I think I’d be fine if it all went away," she revealed to the photographer, saying that this attitude is something she learned from her mother. "From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment."
Instead, Gomez sees herself not as simply a pop star or actress or ex-queen of Instagram (the singer quit the social media recently, saying she "sort of freaked out" after becoming the most followed person on the app), but as a well-rounded person made of many different traits.
"So singing is not how I define myself," she continues. "I try to keep my identity rooted in my friendships and my faith."
While this is an unexpected thing for such a famous icon to admit, it's not out of character for Gomez. Back in March, she told Vogue that fame wasn't necessarily something she was excited about.
"Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am, but—how can I say this without sounding weird?" she said in the profile. "I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me."
If anything, Selena Gomez will be remembered for this outlook on being a celebrity, but we won't be saying goodbye to her anytime soon. She just finished up executive producing Netflix's hit show 13 Reasons Why, and if the rumors are correct, she might just have a second season ahead of her. But, like Gomez, let's just take things one day at a time.
