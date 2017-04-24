“Getting psyched in novel ways can help us exude a palpable competence,” Davidson adds. “Most people forget that a first interview is a ‘second date’ of sorts. Employers have already screened your application and decided they'd like to know more about you. Like any second date, people are prone to anxiety in anticipation. How we think and feel going into the situation will undoubtedly affect the way we respond once there, and can make or break how we are perceived by others.”