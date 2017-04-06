Game of Thrones is ending in two seasons (seven episodes in season 7 and six episodes in the final season 8), which means it's time for the most ridiculous "What If" endings to come to the surface. And what would be the hotbed of ridiculous theories?
Reddit, of course.
UpRoxx first spotted the thread of all threads titled " What's the worst way they could end the series? " and people are getting really, really creative. By that I mean: these are the worst potential endings of all time.
Let's go through the craziest ones submitted to the chain. (I do suggest going and reading through all the comments on them yourself — they're all pretty hilarious.) I just hope none of these redditors make it to the writer's room.
The Princess Bride remake theory.
"Ser Davos is reading the entire thing from a book." Another user adds: "As you wish."
The Sandsnakes murder everyone.
"Jon and Dany team up and defeat the white walkers. At the end of the episode they celebrate with all their companions over a feast. The sandsnakes murder everyone at the feast and take the iron throne. They start to hiss together as it fades to black." The commenter quickly adds: "Jesus I actually could not imagine anything worse."
It becomes a Westworld crossover.
"Jon Snow, bleeding out at Daenerys' feet: "but Why?"
D: "these violent delights have violent ends"
Jon Snow sails to... Oregon?
"Winter has come. Jon Snow, alone, sets sail to sea in a blistering storm, surely to die.
Flash forward, modern day Oregon. We see a figure chopping away at a large tree with an axe. It is Jon Snow, now a lumberjack..."
Another fake-out, but with chess.
"The White Walkers are dead. Cersei is done. All that remains are the battle-hardened armies lead by Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryan respectively. They muster their forces on the field. A cold wind blows. The horns sound. They charge.
Cut to a white king falling over on a chess board. The camera pans up to a modern-day Varys sitting in a park with a smug look on his face. "Checkmate", he says full of self-satisfaction. "Good game though". The camera cuts to a modern-day Baelish with a sour smirk on his lips. With a scoff, he says, "Play again?"
Cut to black."
Adam Driver.
"Azor Ahai is revealed and is played by Adam Driver, and then it turns out to be a crossover event with "Girls"."
And the one I want but won't get: a happy ending.
"Jon and Daenerys team up and beat the white walkers, get married and live happily ever after."
