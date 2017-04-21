"You have so many different options right at your fingertips," Rhine says of dating apps. But later in the episode, he tells the camera he could see himself settling into a relationship with Alexis, the woman from the Snapchat video. Alexis appears to feel the same way; she tells her mom that he has a "good heart." But when Rhine texts her on a Monday, asking her to party with his friends, she declines, saying she has work the next day, and noting that it's a little weird for a 40-year-old man to be getting drunk on a Monday night. Rhine ends the text conversation shortly afterward, declining to answer Alexis' phone call.