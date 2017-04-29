Miley Cyrus Got A Brand-New Tattoo For The Sweetest Reason

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has gotten a tattoo inspired by one of her many pups. She also has a tribute to her late dog Floyd, who sadly passed away in 2014. She took Emu into her home shortly thereafter, and has been providing regular Instagram updates ever since. The Sheltie is so beautiful, he’s even inspired his own #EmuFanClub hashtag — and clearly, Dr. Woo’s incredibly detailed work does Emu justice. Now, about that fan club... where do we sign up?