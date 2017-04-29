Miley Cyrus Got A Brand-New Tattoo For The Sweetest Reason

Vegemite, a pufferfish, Billy Ray Cyrus, marijuana, Saturn (not Jupiter): This eclectic array of seemingly unrelated people, places, and things all have one thing in common, which is that they’ve earned a permanent spot on Miley Cyrus’s body. The star has a generous amount of ink, and many of the pieces have special meaning. That jar of brewer’s yeast spread, for example, is a nod to Liam Hemsworth’s homeland; the prickly fish is for her pet puffer that passed. (Try saying that three times fast.)
Now, Cyrus has added yet another tribute to a beloved family member: a detailed portrait of her Shetland Sheepdog, Emu. Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who’s worked with Cyrus on some of her other tattoos in the past, was the first to reveal the new art on his client’s inner arm.
This isn’t the first time Cyrus has gotten a tattoo inspired by one of her many pups. She also has a tribute to her late dog Floyd, who sadly passed away in 2014. She took Emu into her home shortly thereafter, and has been providing regular Instagram updates ever since. The Sheltie is so beautiful, he’s even inspired his own #EmuFanClub hashtag — and clearly, Dr. Woo’s incredibly detailed work does Emu justice. Now, about that fan club... where do we sign up?
