Paris Jackson Warns Followers To Watch 13 Reasons Why With "Caution"

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
The jury is still out on whether 13 Reasons Why is a great show or potentially a dangerous one, but one thing's for sure: People have strong opinions. Selena Gomez loves it. Singer Zara Larsson does not. Seemingly everyone feels the need to weigh in on the controversial show. Thursday night, Paris Jackson joined the conversation with a lengthy post on Instagram, as People reports. The teen icon, daughter to the late Michael Jackson, shared a screenshot of a Tumblr conversation about the show.
The original post reads:
"Don't watch [13 Reasons Why.] Do not watch this fucked up mess of a show. Listen, I've been working in teen suicide prevention for almost six years and I grew up in an area that had epidemics of teen suicides. The area is actually so well-known that show-writers and producers met with leading experts in the area on the ways that the media contributes to teen suicides — and then did almost everything they were warned not to do."
Advertisement
Two commenters on this post agree with the sentiment. One notes that the show is "insanely triggering" and the other adds that the book, written by Jay Asher, was the "most suicide-glorifying thing."
Jackson's opinion on the show aren't as vicious. In her caption, which is almost as lengthy as the original Tumblr post, she notes that the show carries a good message for high school bullies.
"This show was an amazing way to get the message across to bullies that they need to stop doing what they are doing, it really did a good job of showing how impactful words and actions can be to other human beings," Jackson, 19, writes diplomatically. In the same breath, she warns her followers to avoid the show for it's "triggering" effects.
"At the same time it is also an extremely triggering thing to watch. Please only watch this show with caution and keep in mind that it may put you in a dark place," she implores. "If you are struggling please don't watch it. if you think you can handle it, please by all means check it out."
Jackson herself has been open about her struggles with mental health. In 2013, the California native attempted suicide. In an interview with Rolling Stone in January she revealed that she tried to kill herself several times in her early teen years, attributing the act to "low self-esteem" and "self-hatred." Today, 19-year-old Jackson is a model, actress, and activist who is looking to use her platform — her famous pedigree — for good.
See Jackson's full Instagram post, below.

came across this online and i'm not sure what the source is but this is really important to spread towards people that are struggling with depression or anxiety, self-harm, and or suicidal thoughts. this show was an amazing way to get the message across to bullies that they need to stop doing what they are doing, it really did a good job of showing how impactful words and actions can be to other human beings. you can't just do or say things to people without thinking about how it will affect them. but at the same time it is also an extremely triggering thing to watch. please only watch this show with caution and keep in mind that it may put you in a dark place. if you are struggling please don't watch it. if you think you can handle it, please by all means check it out.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series