In a world as bleak as the one author Margaret Atwood created for The Handmaid's Tale, it's hard to see a glimmer of hope. In the early episodes of Hulu's new adaptation of the 1985 dystopian novel, that "glimmer" is Ofglen. It doesn't seem that way at first. Elisabeth Moss' character Offred remarks that Ofglen seems just as pious and obedient — perhaps even more so — than the other handmaids. "Handmaids," in this world, is the name given to the women tasked with bearing the children of elite men. But while Ofglen may seem loyal to the cause, she's anything but: she warns Offred that the secret police (aka "The Eyes") are watching her, proving she is, at least, in some way, a part of the resistance. Offred has an ally in this dark world.