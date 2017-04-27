Alexis Bledel: "I think I was just trying to feel her utter devastation and confusion. Upon waking up, she doesn't know what has happened to her, but she knows she has these flashes of a lot of pain. She tries to just get up as if she's going to escape the room, which is always her impulse. But, of course, Aunt Lydia [played by Ann Dowd] wakes in. Just the sheer horror of that moment."